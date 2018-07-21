NEWBURY, N.H. — Concerned residents will get the chance hear from Vail Resorts next week on their proposed takeover of the Mount Sunapee ski area.
Vail announced on June 4 that it would be acquiring the operating rights to three ski areas owned by the Mueller family: Sunapee, Okemo in Vermont and Crested Butte in Colorado.
In New Hampshire, the attorney general's office says the deal can't proceed without state approval. Thus, a public hearing will be held Wednesday evening at the resort's Sunapee Lodge in Newbury.
The sale has some supporters of the park worried. They are expected to call on Vail to ensure that its takeover includes plans to offer affordable outdoor recreation while protecting the park's natural resources.