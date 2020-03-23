Businesses across the Vail Valley are shutting down, and it’s uncertain when, or if, many will reopen. But help is available. Many are already using those resources.
At the Avon headquarters of Vail Valley Salvation Army, director Tsu Wolin-Brown said the nonprofit group is “seeing a spike” in need, particularly at the food pantry. “People are definitely trying to stock up,” Wolin-Brown said.
Longtime Salvation Army board member Dan Smith said the pantry is currently seeing between 35 and 50 people per day visit the food pantry. At the moment, the pantry is starting to see a decline in its inventory of non-perishable food. That will change in the coming days, as two semi tractor-trailer truckloads are coming. That will be three semis for March, Smith said.
Volunteers have come forward to help the nonprofit get aid to those in need. That includes food deliveries to those under mandatory quarantines issued by the Eagle County Public Health Department.
Catholic Charities also provides assistance to those in need. Marian McDonough runs the Avon office of the Denver-based nonprofit. McDonough said nonprofit and government assistance groups are in close communication with each other, to try to get people the help they need.
