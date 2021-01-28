San Antonio-based financial giant USAA announced Thursday it has begun offering small-business insurance to its members in Colorado and four other states.
USAA’s insurance agency had offered small-business coverage for the past 30 years through an unaffiliated company, but it now offers the coverage directly as a result of growing demand from its 13 million members, which include active-duty military, veterans and their families. The coverage also is available in Arizona, Illinois, South Carolina and Tennessee and will be expanded to other states this year.
For information, go to usaa.com/smallbusiness.
Wayne Heilman, The Gazette