The Colorado Springs area may be about to add yet another distribution center — shipping giant United Parcel Service has filed plans to build a nearly 100,000-square-foot distribution center in Monument.
The Atlanta-based company plans to begin construction by March on the facility in the Falcon Commerce Center, southwest of Interstate 25 and Baptist Road, according to plans filed with the town of Monument. The project, which would open in early 2022, must still be approved by the Monument Planning Commission next month and the town's Board of Trustees in January, though the the town's planning staff plans to recommend approval with conditions related to access.
The UPS center would be the latest major distribution center planned in the Colorado Springs area — online sales giant Amazon is building a 3.7 million-square-foot distribution center near the Colorado Springs Airport, FedEx has built a freight terminal and a distribution center near the airport in recent years, and In-N-Out recently opened a distribution facility in the Interquest area. Ace Hardware, American Tire Distributors, Coca-Cola, Rocky Mountain Coors and Taylor Farms all have distribution centers near the airport and a distribution center for Kroger is in Fountain.
UPS spokesman Matthew O'Connor said in an email that the company "continually evaluates where and how to best expand our facilities to meet growing customer demand. This is one of many initial steps in our feasibility and planning process." He did not answer any further questions.
While the plans don't include information about how many employees would work at the center, the facility would have 180 parking spaces and loading docks for 13 trucks. The 16.9-acre site includes enough land for future expansion. The plans were filed for UPS by the Denver office of Ware Malcomb, a California-based architecture firm, which is expected to file a revised plan soon with minor changes.
UPS employs more than 500,000 people in 220 countries and generated $74 billion in revenue last year. The company operates more than 5,000 UPS stores, more than 1,000 customer centers and more than 2,500 other facilities; it has a fleet of more than 100,000 delivery and other vehicles and more than 500 owned and leased aircraft.