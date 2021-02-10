Earns UnitedHealth (copy)
UnitedHealthcare is planning a virtual job fair from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday to fill 50 openings at its Colorado Springs call center for the insurance giant's Medicare plans.

Participants can learn more and register for the event at uhc.care/u7gf9. Participants will be able to chat live with recruiters and learn more about the job, company and application process. Those who are hired will have to complete an online training process and receive a state insurance license. Those who do are eligible for a $1,000 signing bonus.

The job fair is the third hosted by UnitedHealthcare for openings at its local center in the past 13 months.

