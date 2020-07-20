UnitedHealthcare plans virtual job fairs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and Aug. 4 to fill more than 25 full-time, permanent sales positions at its Colorado Springs Medicare call center during the peak October-December sales season.
Job candidates can learn more about the openings at uhg.hr/InsideSalesRep. Participants can register for the event at uhg.hr/JF721 and will be able to chat live with recruiters and learn more about the application process. The insurance giant will train new hires to receive a state insurance license; those who already have a license are eligible for a $1,000 signing bonus.