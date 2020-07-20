UnitedHealth logo (copy)

UnitedHealthcare is adding 25 people to its staff at its Springs call center. Virtual job fairs are scheduled Tuesday and Aug. 4. Candidates will be able to chat live with recruiters and to learn more about the application process.

 Courtesy photo

UnitedHealthcare plans virtual job fairs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and Aug. 4 to fill more than 25 full-time, permanent sales positions at its Colorado Springs Medicare call center during the peak October-December sales season.

UnitedHealth hiring 60 for Colorado Springs call center

Job candidates can learn more about the openings at uhg.hr/InsideSalesRep. Participants can register for the event at uhg.hr/JF721 and will be able to chat live with recruiters and learn more about the application process. The insurance giant will train new hires to receive a state insurance license; those who already have a license are eligible for a $1,000 signing bonus.

Contact Wayne Heilman 636-0234

Facebook www.facebook.com/wayne.heilman

Twitter twitter.com/wayneheilman

Load comments