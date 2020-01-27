UnitedHealthcare plans to hire 60 customer service staffers for its Colorado Springs call center through a virtual job fair Feb. 4.
The Minnesota-based health-care giant is expanding the center to serve “customers and members as efficiently and effectively as possible” Lisa Contreras, regional communications director for the company in Phoenix, said in an email. It’s part of a nationwide expansion that will also add workers in Miami and Roanoke, Va.
The Colorado Springs center takes calls from customers or potential customers of UnitedHealthcare’s Medicare and Medicaid health insurance plans.
During the virtual job fair, 10 a.m. to noon, job candidates can meet with recruiters through webcasts, chat rooms, teleconferencing and other forms of electronic communication to discuss the available positions.
Job candidates can access the event through a smartphone, tablet or laptop computer. Applicants can register for the fair at //uhg.hr/j387c.
The full-time positions include benefits with salaries that vary based on the position, qualifications and the applicant’s experience. Candidates who are hired will begin a six-week paid training session in March. Applicants must have at least a high school diploma or GED and four years of combined education and customer service or related experience.
The expansion comes after six Colorado Springs call centers closed in the past two years, eliminating 1,400 jobs, with many being shifted to off-shore locations. More than 40 call centers in the financial services, health care and telecommunications industries still operate in the Colorado Springs area, employing about 15,000 people.
UnitedHealthcare opened the call center in 2013 to handle enrollment, medical referrals and other tasks for members in the Western U.S. of the Tricare health care program for active-duty and retired military personnel and their families.
UnitedHealth lost the contract to provide those services in 2017 and shifted the call center at 9945 Federal Drive to handle its Medicare and Medicaid members. The center now employs 235 people.
UnitedHealthcare’s Optum unit last year bought the medical clinic division of Denver-based kidney care provider DaVita, which owns the two largest medical practices in the Colorado Springs area.