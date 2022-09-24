United Airlines will suspend nonstop service from Colorado Springs to Los Angeles starting Jan. 3.
The change in service comes during ongoing pilot shortages, the recent arrival of Southwest to Colorado Springs and industry-wide challenges as airlines strive to return to pre-pandemic capacity levels, Colorado Springs Airport Director of Aviation Greg Phillips said.
Phillips sees a “silver lining” in the route’s suspension as it gives airlines, including United, a chance to offer better options for travelers than the current once per day, 50-seat flight.
American, Delta, Southwest and United all offer options to Los Angeles via layover flights.