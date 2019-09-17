Kaiser Hospitals Strike (copy)

Kaiser Permanente mental health professionals rally outside the Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Medical Center in Los Angeles Monday, Jan. 12, 2015. A coalition of unions has called a nationwide, seven-day strike Oct. 14against the health care giant. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

 Damian Dovarganes

Unions representing more than 80,000 workers for Kaiser Permanente in six states and Washington, D.C., including 3,500 in Colorado, have called a seven-day unfair labor practice strike beginning Oct. 14.

Picket lines will be set up at Kaiser hospitals, medical office buildings and other facilities, which include locations in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. The coalition of unions, including Service Employees International Union Local 105 in Denver, represents some nurses as well as optometrists, laboratory workers, administrative workers and respiratory, X-ray, surgical and pharmacy technicians.

Union contracts with Kaiser expired nearly a year ago. Kaiser said Tuesday in a statement that negotiation continue and it hopes to "have a resolution soon," a strike vote and the announcement of the strike date does not mean that a strike is imminent and the nonprofit has plans in place to continue care for members if a strike happens.

