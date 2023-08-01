UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora has been recognized by U.S. News and World Report as the top hospital in the state, according to a Tuesday announcement.

Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland was ranked second in Colorado, with SCL Health St. Joseph Hospital coming in third. UCHealth Memorial in Colorado Springs and Sky Ridge in Lone Tree round out the state’s top five medical centers.

“This recognition for our hospitals is a testament to the hard work of UCHealth’s dedicated staff and providers who go above and beyond every day to ensure our patients receive the best care,” said Elizabeth B. Concordia, UCHealth president and CEO. “Quality, safety and an unmatched clinical experience are always UCHealth’s top priorities.”

A U.S. News spokesperson confirmed the company introduced the state rankings in 2012 and UCHealth "they've been #1 all the way."

Each year, the national publication releases national and regional rankings after compiling and analyzing patient care data for more than 4,500 hospitals across the U.S.

More than 100 Colorado hospitals were evaluated, officials said.

The annual rankings are designed to help patients and their physicians choose the most suitable hospital for their individual needs, according to a news release.

University of Colorado Hospital was listed as 6th-best in the nation for pulmonology and lung surgery, and was ranked 26th nationally for diabetes and endocrinology treatments. The hospital was designated “high performing” — among the top 20% in the U.S. — in seven specialties and 17 procedures or conditions including cancer treatment, heart surgery and gastrointestinal procedures.

“Our excellent patient outcomes are a result of our team’s commitment to delivering the highest levels of care each and every day,” said Lonnie Cramer, president and CEO of UCHealth’s southern Colorado region.

UCHealth was also recently recognized by the Lown Institute, a healthcare organization that gives annual report cards to the most “socially responsible” hospitals in the U.S. The Colorado hospital system received an overall “A” in social responsibility, garnering high marks for value, outcomes, and pay equity.