Joel Yuhas, the president and CEO of UCHealth Memorial and UCHealth’s facilities in the Pikes Peak region, is leaving the health organization after six years, according to a news release Thursday.

Yuhas has accepted a position with UPMC, where he will oversee a network of 37 hospitals in Pennsylvania, New York and Maryland as president of UPMC’s Health Services Division.

Yuhas joined UCHealth Memorial Hospital in January 2017.

According to the news release, Yuhas' list of achievements includes receiving a Level I Trauma Center designation for Memorial; establishing a Comprehensive Stroke Center; and advancing services for primary care, behavioral health, cardiovascular, oncology and orthopedic patients.

Grandview Hospital in Colorado Springs and Pikes Peak Regional Hospital in Woodland Park joined UCHealth during his leadership.

“My time here has been a highlight of my career that I will always fondly remember,” Yuhas said in the release. “I am particularly grateful to have been a part of UCHealth and this region as we have grown over the years, improving access and delivering better care for our patients. Recently, Memorial was recognized by U.S. News & World Report as the #1 hospital in the Colorado Springs region. Every employee has worked to improve the lives of those in our community, and it has been an honor to work with them. I look forward to seeing UCHealth continue to excel and grow as it serves patients from throughout the Pikes Peak region and beyond.”