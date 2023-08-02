The University of Colorado Colorado Springs hired Bill Craighead, an economics professor from U.S. Air Force Academy, to head up the UCCS Economic Forum, a staple community event in the Pikes Peak region.

Craighead, a longtime resident of the city, will present at the 27th annual forum on Sept. 7 during the free, public event that shares Colorado Springs-area economic trends and data with hundreds of attendees every year.

Craighead filled the position after eight-year veteran director, Tatiana Bailey, left the role in October to start her own data-based economic nonprofit.

“We’re so excited to have Dr. Craighead on board,” said Thomas Aicher, dean of the College of Business. “Bill brings a wealth of macroeconomic experience to the director position as both an experienced researcher and experienced faculty member and teacher."

The university aims to serve community members by providing useful insights, Aicher previously told The Gazette, something Bailey expanded as the forum's first full-time director by giving presentations regularly and publishing a monthly "dashboard" summary of local and regional economic indicators.

Now it's Craighead's turn.

Craighead wrote on his LinkedIn profile that his work strives to "research quantitative general equilibrium modelling and data analysis with econometrics." He also tries "communicating research findings with papers and presentations," and "applying economics to current events."

That is exactly what he and Joe Craig, the forum's outgoing director, will do at the forum event.

In addition to Craighead and Craig's presentation about local, state and national economies, Eve Lieberman, executive director of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade, will speak. The event will also feature two panel discussions: "Housing Affordability: What’s on the Horizon?” and “Building a Strong Foundation: Strategies for CHIPS Act" with various speakers in banking, manufacturing and government.

“This flagship event is always a highlight of our year in the College of Business,” Aicher said. “Interim Director Dr. Joe Craig, his team, and new director Dr. Bill Craighead have worked so hard to prepare for this exciting new installment of the Economic Forum."

The event will run from 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Ent Center for the Arts at UCCS in the Shockley-Zalabak Theater. Doors open at noon. Those who wish to attend the forum can register for the event at https://web.cvent.com/event/51791702-1277-48a1-b9a6-19540df77de6/summary.