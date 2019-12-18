Karen Markel has been named dean of the College of Business at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, a post that has been open since Stephen Farris resigned June 30 after just a year on the job.
Markel has been dean of the College of Business and Public Policy at the University of Alaska Anchorage since June 2018. She led all college academic programs and the Institute of Social and Economics Research, overseeing 75 full-time faculty and staff and a college that grants 12 undergraduate and three master's degrees.
"I am honored and excited to be selected to lead the college," Markel said Wednesday in a UCCS news release. "The college plays such an important role on the UCCS campus and business community. I look forward to continuing to build on that success in partnership with the faculty, staff and students."
Farris resigned to become dean for the Miller College of Business at Ball State University in Muncie, Ind., in July. The move accommodated his wife’s health issues; Ferris said she had trouble adjusting to Colorado’s altitude. He replaced Venkat Reddy in July 2018, after Reddy was named chancellor after serving as dean for nearly 13 years. Eric Olson, director of sport management and professor of marketing and strategic management, has been interim dean.
While at Alaska Anchorage, Markel established student and community advisory boards, secured funding for multiple scholarships and a leadership development program and negotiated agreements with Memorial University of Newfoundland and The National University of Mongolia. She also chaired the University of Alaska Business Leadership Committee, was appointed to co-chair the school's search committee for a chief diversity officer and was a member of a task force to develop a doctoral program in leadership.
University of Alaska Anchorage narrowly averted a $130 million cut, or 40% of its budget, in a line-item veto this summer by Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy. The cut was part of a plan to slash state spending while seeking a record hike in an oil-revenue dividend paid to state residents each year. Legislators tried to restore the funds, and Dunleavy compromised by reducing the cut to $25 million but pledging to impose $45 million in additional cuts during the next two years. Merkel mentioned the fiscal uncertainty at Alaska Anchorage as a reason for seeking the UCCS job when she did on-campus forums.
"Karen has the leadership experience as a current dean and a proven record of working closely with the business community that I believe will set her up well for success at UCCS," Tom Christensen, UCCS provost, said in the release. "She has a strong history of collaboration within her college, across a university and with other organizations that will make her a natural fit on campus."
Before moving to Alaska Anchorage, Markel spent 17 years at Oakland University in Rochester, Mich., as chair of the Department of Management and Marketing, faculty director of strategic initiatives and business programs and as an assistant professor. She led a staff team on undergraduate academic advising and the ACHIEVE program for business and career exploration and readiness. She also secured donations to create a business scholars program and made undergraduate business program advising more efficient.
Markel has a bachelor's degree in business administration and management from Washington University, a master's degree in sociology from the State University of New York at Buffalo and a doctoral degree in human resource management and labor relations from Michigan State University.
