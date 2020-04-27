The University of Colorado at Colorado Springs has received a $2.75 million federal grant to expand and renovate the building on North Nevada Avenue tha's home to the National Cybersecurity Center.
The grant from the U.S. Commerce Department's Economic Development Administration must be matched by UCCS and will allow the school "to make upgrades to its cybersecurity center to allow new companies in the cybersecurity industry to grow and diversify the Colorado Springs economy," Dana Gartzke, acting assistant secretary of commerce for economic development, said in a news release.
The grant is expected to create 360 jobs and attract more than $9.3 million in private investments, the release said. Since the building is in a federal opportunity zone, any entity making an investment in the project is eligible for federal tax benefits — they can delay and reduce capital-gains taxes on other investments. The opportunity zone program was part of a 2017 tax cut.
"Especially with the economic challenge posed by the coronavirus, it's important that Opportunity Zone investments continue, and we should look for ways to accelerate the deployment of Opportunity Zone capital in every corner of Colorado," U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colorado, said in the release.
The grant is "critical for boosting the industry and innovation in our region," U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, R-Colorado, said in the release.
The money will be used to build four classrooms and four labs for UCCS cybersecurity students and offices for faculty as well as lab and other facilities for the Space Information Sharing and Analysis Center, created last year to reduce the vulnerability of spacecraft and satellites to cyberattacks. The $5 million project was to start last fall but was delayed.
The state-funded National Cybersecurity Center leases part of the 135,000-square-foot building from UCCS for its programs on education, government and business.
