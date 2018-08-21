Tatiana Bailey, director of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Economic Forum, received the Accolades Business Leader of the Year Award on Tuesday from the Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce.
Bailey was been with the forum for four years. She earlier spent five years on the health policy and economics faculty of the University of Michigan, where she earned a master's degree in economics and a doctoral degree in public health.
The annual award was one of four presented during the chamber's Accolades luncheon at The Antlers. Other winners were Erin Miller, director of business development for the Center for Technology, Research and Commercialization at Catalyst Campus, as Young Professional of the Year; Barbara Myrick, president of B&M Construction, for Minority Owned Business of the Year, and Terry Zarsky, business services librarian at the Pikes Peak Library District, as Member of the Year.