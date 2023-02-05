Change brings opportunities.

At least that’s how the leaders and partners of the University of Colorado Colorado Springs Economic Forum see the event’s future.

The forum, an annual look at Colorado Springs-area economic trends and conditions that started more than 25 years ago and continues to serve as a valuable resource for local economic data and information, is in need of a new full-time director.

Tatiana Bailey, the forum’s former director, stepped down in October to launch a new data-driven nonprofit.

Amid the search to fill the full-time position, UCCS staff and community partners took the transition of leadership as an opportunity to reevaluate the goals and structure of the forum.

Joe Craig, the forum's interim director and a UCCS economics professor, said he hopes to see more student involvement in this year’sforum, set for Sept. 7.

“I’m always looking to how we can help the students,” Craig said. “...I know we want to help the community...but were attached to the university so we want to keep that student involvement as much as we can.”

Some of that involvement would include student presentations and an opportunity to plug students into potential job opportunities as a pipeline between UCCS and the forum's partners, who help fund the event and give input for the type of data and information they'd find most useful.

As the forum evolves, UCCS engaged with its community partners in meetings to discuss how to best serve them and produce a product that they find useful, said Thomas Aicher, interim dean of UCCS' College of Business.

Sign Up for Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Forum partner Jim Harris, senior vice president of corporate and commercial Banking at U.S. Bank, said the UCCS Economic Forum has grown from a yearly event to quarterly economic reports. More recently, the forum includes timely topical email updates and videos that are helpful to partners.

“As a banker we use that in our analysis of making loan decisions...and which direction to take the bank,” Harris said.

Moving forward, Harris said he and other partners hope to see more real-time economic information.

“I think more targeted events and more timely analysis (would be helpful),” Harris said. “So, if there's a local issue that’s affecting Colorado Springs, to be able to immediately research that and give actionable information for businesses to be able to use.”

But the hunt for a new economic director could be a challenge, said forum partner Rob Amerine, President of The FBB Group, a business broker in Colorado Springs.

Not only must the director be a sharp economist, but also a great communicator, Amerine said.

“It’s really having that right person in place,” Amerine said. “Tatiana is going to be hard to replace but we’ll just have to see who fills that spot and hopefully that (person) becomes the new face of the forum.”

Craig said UCCS aims to announce a full-time director in April or May.