The University of Colorado Colorado Springs Economic Forum held its first forum in eight years without Tatiana Bailey, the forum’s former director, at the helm Thursday. The event painted a rosy picture of Colorado Springs' economy but the economic outlook presentation given by forum’s new director, Bill Craighead wasn’t without its shadows.

This year Colorado Springs, similar to Colorado and the nation, saw positive job growth and historically low unemployment rates. But with a recession, albeit light, rumored to hit for more than a year, the economy is anticipated to hit a "soft landing" nearly three years since the COVID-19 began, Craighead said.

“It’s kind of like when you’re in the car and the check engine light comes on and you get that feeling in your gut like, ‘What am I in for?’ But you keep driving, you keep driving and there are no funny smells or weird noises, so you're starting to think your car is OK and it was a false alarm,” Craighead said, eliciting laughter from the crowd. “That’s kind of where we are now.”

Here are some key takeaways from Craighead's forum presentation about the national, state and local economies.

Inflation

Inflation is on its way down, Craighead said, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI), or the measure of the average change over time in the prices paid by consumers, hitting 3% in June. But don’t get confused, that doesn’t mean prices will fall, they simply won’t rise as fast. During June 2022, CPI hit 9.1%, the highest since Nov. 1981.

High inflation hampered consumers’ purchasing power, meaning workers' paycheck didn’t stretch as far as they once did, leaving consumers disgruntled.

But in recent months the economy sweetened with lessening inflation and even sweeter median wages that rose 5.6% in June, a faster rate than prices.

Housing

It’s no secret housing isn’t cheap.

But one dynamic Craighead said increased demand in residential units, thus shrinking supply, was the rise of hybrid and remote work, a growing phenomenon the COVID-19 pandemic pushed into overdrive.

With 28.8% of the workforce using a hybrid model and 11.5% taking advantage or remote work during 2023, households, defined in this case as any group of people living together, fragmented.

“It’s one thing if in that household everybody gets up in the morning and they go off to work at their separate jobs and they come back in the evening,” Craighead said. “It’s quite another thing if everybody in that household gets up in the morning and then they’re all trying to have separate simultaneous zoom meetings at the same kitchen table.”

But if a resource’s supply shrinks, economics 101 says that resource’s price will rise.

During the question-and-answer portion of the presentation when posed with what option the government could take to incentivize affordable housing, UCCS Economics Department Chairmen Joe Craig advocated a laissez-faire approach that was met by thundering applause.

Demographics

The makeup of Colorado Springs and the surrounding areas have demographic advantage compared to the rest of the nation in a place that could reach 1 million people by 2050.

Despite having a slightly older population than in the past, El Paso County is younger on average than the rest of the state and country with a median age of 34.9 as opposed to 37.6 and 38.8, respectively.

El Paso County is also more affluent, educated and has a higher military population on average than the rest of the nation with an almost $10,000 higher median household income, 41.7% of the population holding a bachelor's degree or higher, compared to 35% nationally and a military population of 5.4% whereas the rest of the nation has a 0.5% military population.

Reading the tea leaves:

The economy's “soft landing” predicted to hit in 2024 could reduce the nation's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to 1.3%, which could lead to a dip in unemployment at a rate of 4%, but that’s only if The Federal Reserve calibrates interest just right, at just the right time.

“So, the tradeoff for the Fed is that they want to make sure inflation doesn’t come back, which would be a reason to keep interest rates high for longer,” Craighead wrote in an email to The Gazette. “However, if they keep them too high for too long, it could tip the economy into a recession.”

A goldilocks outcome for the economy could also be complicated by the resumption of interest accrual on student loan debt that many students hoping to see their debts forgiven, might not be prepared to start paying. Plus, the national deficit, or the nation's spending exceeding its revenue, could mean a possible government shutdown at the end of the fiscal year Sept. 30. An extended shutdown could spell trouble at the bottom of the cup.