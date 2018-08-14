U.S. News & World Report has ranked Penrose-St. Francis Health Services, which operates Penrose Hospital and St. Francis Medical Center in Colorado Springs, as the sixth best hospital in Colorado.

Penrose-St. Francis tied for sixth best with three hospitals — Medical Center of Aurora, Sky Ridge Medical Center in Lone Tree and St. Joseph Hospital in Denver — in a ranking headed by University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora. Nationally, the list is led by the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. No Colorado hospital made the top 20 in the nationwide ranking, and no other Colorado Springs hospital made the ranking.

The magazine’s annual rankings, in their 29th year, are designed to help patients and doctors decide where to receive care. The magazine compared more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide across 25 specialties, procedures and conditions. This year, 158 hospitals were nationally ranked in at least one of the 16 specialties evaluated, while 29 hospitals received a high-performing rating in all nine procedures and conditions evaluated.

Penrose-St. Francis was either not ranked or not eligible for the specialty ratings because it didn’t perform enough procedures in the specialty, but it received high-performing ratings in urology, aortic valve and colon cancer surgeries and hip and knee replacement surgeries.

The rankings are available at health.usnews.com/best-hospitals/rankings. The nonprofit was tied for eighth in last year’s ranking with Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins, receiving high-performing ratings in aortic valve and colon cancer surgies and hip and knee replacement surgeries.

“This recognition illustrates our commitment to excellence and is a testament to the hard work of our teams, including clinicians and physician partners,” said Dr. Brian Erling, interim CEO of Penrose-St. Francis and senior vice president and chief clinical officer for its parent firm, Centennial-based Centura Health.