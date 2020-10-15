Financial giant U.S. Bank will not reopen two of its Colorado Springs branches inside grocery stores as part of a nationwide cutback driven by consumers shifting to online and mobile banking.
The Minneapolis-based bank will permanently shutter branches in a Safeway at 2890 N. Powers Blvd. and in a King Soopers at 9225 N. Union Blvd. in the Briargate area, leaving 12 other Colorado Springs area branches. U.S. Bank is the area's fourth-largest financial institution with $1.12 billion in deposits as of June 30.
The bank also is closing 24 other branches in Colorado, mostly in grocery stores, including 19 in the Denver area and one each in Carbondale, Cedaredge, Fort Collins, Greeley and Pueblo. Nationwide, U.S. Bank is closing 400 branches after shuttering 300 last year. The bank said customers complete about three-fourths of all transactions online or through mobile applications.
Wayne Heilman, The Gazette