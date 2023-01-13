The Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center, a division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade that helps small businesses, switched hosting agencies earlier this week, a release from the Colorado Springs Chamber and Economic Development Corporation announced.

Previously, the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center (SBDC) was hosted by El Paso County until the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC applied to become the new host for the center.

As host, the Chamber & EDC will facilitate opportunities for relationship-building, develop intentional partnerships within the community, and secure match funding required for the Small Business Administration Grant that supply SBDCs.

“Supporting businesses of all sizes is at the crux of what we do and we are excited to amplify the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center’s expertise to best serve small businesses in the Pikes Peak region,” Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer, president and chief executive office of the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, said in the release. “The Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC looks forward to championing the SBDC and its resources to benefit small businesses in Teller County and El Paso County, a big win in the spirit of regionalism.”

As a regional small business advocate, the Pikes Peak SBDC’s goal is to assist small businesses with free, confidential consulting or no-cost training programs and is among 14 other SBDCs statewide.

Sign Up for Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“SBDC Centers across the state recognize that small businesses are the backbone of Colorado communities,” Nikki Maloney, interim state director for the Colorado SBDC Network and Director of Business Support at the Colorado Office of Economic Development & International Trade, said in the release. “The Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC shares that belief, and we’re pleased they will serve as host and help the Pikes Peak SBDC continue its good work to help small businesses in El Paso and Teller countries thrive.”

The Pikes Peak SBDC is housed at Catalyst Campus for Technology & Innovation and is seeking an executive director. The role will be posted on the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC and Pikes Peak SBDC website, the release said.

El Paso and Teller County small businesses interested in learning more about the services the Pikes Peak SBDC provides can visit https://pikespeaksbdc.org/.