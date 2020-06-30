Two more senior living facilities are planned to open in late 2021 or early 2022 in northeast Colorado Springs, following a boom in construction of such housing during the past few years.
A small Texas development firm, Lone Star Partners, plans a 149-unit apartment complex called Dublin Springs Independent Living, for adults 55 and older, southwest of Dublin and Powers boulevards. A Utah partnership, BNN Properties, plans to build a 34-unit assisted living center in two phases southeast of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Old Farm Circle and operate it as a franchise of Boise Idaho-based BeeHive Homes.
Three senior living facilities are under construction elsewhere in northeast Colorado Springs with plans to open this year with a mix of more than 300 independent living apartments, assisted living and memory care units. A fourth facility with 234 units of independent living, assisted living and memory care is planned in northwest Colorado Springs with construction planned late this year and completion scheduled for early 2022.
Lone Star plans to begin construction this fall on the $25 million Dublin Springs project with an opening planned in early 2022, said Rob Chandler, a partner in the company. The four-story complex will be managed by Lincoln Property Co. and include one- and two-bedroom units, a movie theater, indoor pool, fitness center and outdoor fire pits and pickleball and bocci ball courts, he said.
Lone Star bought the 4.3-acre site in March for $1.46 million, according to El Paso County land records. The company began working on developing the project in September, attracted by the city's "vibrancy, the growth patterns all along the Front Range and the good military presence" in the area, Chandler said.
Dublin Springs is designed, Chandler said, to "offer high-end living for those looking to downsize. We will be offering a lot of activities for residents who seek an active and healthy lifestyle."
Lone Star, which plans to move its offices to Vail this summer, develops apartments, shopping center and other commercial properties in Denver, Atlanta and Houston.
BNN plans to begin construction on a BeeHive Homes assisted living center by year's end with plans to open the 19-unit first phase in late 2021 or early 2022 and a second phase about a year later, said Nicholas Hansen, a partner in the company with his father, Brooks Hansen. The project is expected to cost $5 million to $6.5 million. BeeHive has more than 100 locations in 20 states, many operated as franchises.
"We wanted to open in Colorado Springs because of the growing population in our target market — 80 to 85 years old. We saw a need for a smaller, premium assisted living center that will offer more one-on-one service," Nicholas Hansen said. "We want our facility to be the next best place to home and appeal to people who want a more family-like, home-like atmosphere."
Nicholas Hansen previously worked two years at BeeHive homes in New Mexico. Brooks Hansen said he and his son found out about BeeHive from Brooks' best friend, Jay Manning, who is BeeHive's largest franchise operator and operates several BeeHive facilities in New Mexico. Brooks Hansen said the Colorado Springs home is designed to resemble "an upscale mountain lodge."