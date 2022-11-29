A Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant opened in early March in northern Colorado Springs and features what the chain calls its "Chipotlane" — a drive-up lane that allows customers who've ordered and paid for their food ahead of time to drive up and grab their orders without getting out of their vehicles. A similar Chipotle, with a drive-up window, is being planned by the California-based fast-casual chain in the unincorporated Falcon area, northeast of Colorado Springs. THE GAZETTE FILE