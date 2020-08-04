A two-month closure of Gold Resource's Mexico gold mining operation ordered by the Mexican government triggered a $1.81 million, or 3 cents a share, loss in the second quarter for the Colorado Springs-based company.
The loss compared with a profit of $1.8 million, also 3 cents a share, during the same quarter a year earlier. Revenue declined 28.2% during the same period to $21.1 million. The Mexican government closed the mine to limit the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and allowed the mine to reopen May 27; Gold Resource's Nevada mine remained open and increased production 41% from a year earlier.
During the first half of the year, Gold Resource lost $4.93 million, or 7 cents a share, compared with a profit of $2.68 million, or 4 cents a share, during the same period last year. Revenue for the first half of the year was down 12.2% to $49.1 million from a year ago.