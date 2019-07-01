Outback Steakhouse and Mimi’s Café, two familiar restaurant names, have closed longtime locations at the First & Main Town Center in Colorado Springs.
It's g'bye mate — not g'day — to one of three Outback Steakhouses in Colorado Springs.
The Outback at 2895 New Center Point, east of Powers Boulevard and north of Constitution Avenue on the Springs' east side, closed about a month ago. Two other Outbacks — on Commerce Center Drive in northwest Colorado Springs and on Geyser Drive on the south side — remain open.
Cerca Trova Restaurant Concepts, a San Diego-based franchisee that operates Outback restaurants in Colorado, Arizona, California, Nevada and New Mexico, couldn't be reached for comment about the reasons behind the closure.
The restaurant was part of the First & Main Town Center retail complex and had been open for 17 to 18 years, said Fred Veitch, a vice president with Nor'wood Development Group of Colorado Springs. Nor'wood developed First & Main and owns the building where Outback operated.
The franchisee terminated its lease with Nor'wood about 30 days ago, but didn't give a reason for Outback's closing, Veitch said.
To stay relevant in a highly competitive market, all restaurants need to stay current, Veitch said. Cerca Trova, as the franchisee, was a "great operator," but the Outback still was doing business in its original building configuration after many years, he said.
"They had a great run," Veitch said. "We were a bit surprised they shut it down. But having said that, it needed to be refreshed and apparently they just made whatever economic decision they made."
The Powers corridor also has become home to numerous local and chain restaurants that battle for consumers. Area steakhouses include Texas Roadhouse and LongHorn Steakhouse, while Old Chicago, Rock Bottom Brewery, Tucanos Brazilian Grill, the Rib & Chop House and Jose Muldoon's are among other restaurants along or just off Powers.
Veitch said Nor'wood is talking with potential new users for the nearly 6,400-square-foot building, including general retailers and restaurants. The building is on the southeast corner of First & Main, which stretches from Constitution to North Carefree on the east side of Powers, and is home to dozens of restaurants, big-box and smaller stores, entertainment venues and service providers.
"We've got other interest in it," Veitch said. "I feel pretty comfortable that at some point we'll get it re-leased here."