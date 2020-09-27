Wondering where the local, state and national economies are headed as the COVID-19 pandemic continues and a presidential election approaches?
You'll get two opportunities soon to hear forecasts virtually with the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Economic Forum on Thursday and the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City on Oct. 13.
Futurist David Nelsen is the keynote speaker for the UCCS forum, discussing national conditions, disruption and the “new normal.” Forum director Tatiana Bailey will talk about economic conditions and the outlook for the Pikes Peak region in the context of the pandemic and Aikta Marcoulier, executive director of the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center, will cover local small business resiliency and give her report to the community on her center's work. The free online event is from 1-4 p.m. ; registration is required at pikespeaksbdc.org/economicforum.
The Federal Reserve Bank has scheduled its economic forum from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 13 online. The event will feature an economic update from Nicholas Sly, economist and executive of the bank's Denver branch. He will discuss regional economic developments during the past several months, the evolving COVID-19 crisis and potential implications for Colorado's economic path forward. David Rodziewicz, the bank's senior commodity specialist, will provide a brief update on energy sector developments. Registration for the forum is required by Oct. 6; contact Stacee Martin of the bank's Denver branch at stacee.martin@kc.frb.org to register.