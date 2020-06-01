There will be no more Tuesday mornings — or any other day of the week — for the Tuesday Morning discount store on Colorado Springs' south side.
Tuesday Morning, the Dallas-based off-price retailer that sells home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food and other items, plans to close its store at 1833 S. Nevada Ave. in the Southern Cross Shopping Center as part of the chain's Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.
The 45-year-old retailer announced its bankruptcy last week and said it would shutter 230 of its 687 stores that operate in 39 states. The Tuesday Morning store at Southern Cross is among a first wave of at least 132 closings, according to court documents filed as part of the bankruptcy.
The store is expected to close this summer, although an exact date isn't known. It's also unknown how many employees work there and what will happen to their jobs.
Two other Tuesday Morning stores in Colorado Springs — at 5637 Barnes Road and 5677 N. Academy Blvd. — are not on the initial list of locations to be closed and their long-term fate isn't known.
Like other retailers, Tuesday Morning stores were considered to be nonessential businesses and ordered to close when Colorado and other states instituted stay-at-home orders as a way to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. Tuesday Morning stores only recently have begun to reopen, including those in the Springs.
The store closings related to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, put an "immense strain" on the retailer, Tuesday Morning said last week.
"The complete halt of store operations for two months put the company in a financial position that can be effectively addressed only through a reorganization in Chapter 11," Tuesday Morning CEO Steve Becker said in a statement.
Stores to be closed "were identified as underperforming or are situated in areas where too many locations are in close proximity," the retailer added in the statement.
Southern Cross is an older retail center built in 1980, El Paso County land records show. It's owned by a Colorado Springs-based family group.
Tuesday Morning's closing will be a loss to Southern Cross, said John Egan, a retail specialist with the NAI Highland commercial brokerage in the Springs that markets the property.
But the retail center remains attractive to retailers because its lease rates are lower than nearby properties, such as the Broadmoor Towne Center and new retail buildings constructed on Nevada as part of a redevelopment project along the corridor, Egan said.
The roughly 8,000-square-foot Tuesday Morning storefront also is small enough to attract a variety of users, he said.
"The Tuesday Morning space is going to be competitively priced in what will be a very high or expensive new development district," Egan said. "It won't fit for everybody, but there will be somebody that will need it."
Also, Southern Cross, northeast of the busy Nevada and Southgate Road intersection, has good access and visibility, he said.
"The Broadmoor Towne Center, you've got good anchors inside there, but a lot of it's hidden from the street. You need to know what's in there. You've got to go in to that center in order to know what's up there."
The Tuesday Morning store at Southern Cross is another in a series of brick-and-mortar retail closings. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, national retailers for years have faced increased competition from Amazon and other online sellers.
In Colorado Springs, two Sears stores closed in 2019, while this year has seen the closing of the city's last Gordmans department store, its two remaining Pier 1 Imports locations and one of the city's three Burlington department stores.
Another familiar retailer, J.C. Penney, also filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last month and said it would close 240 stores nationwide.
The long-term status of two J.C. Penney stores in Colorado Springs isn't known, although the retailer's First & Main Town Center location reopened last week and another at The Citadel mall is supposed to reopen Wednesday.