Travelers on airlines will need to ensure they have identification that meets new federal requirements beginning Oct. 1 or they won’t be allowed past the security checkpoint, the Transportation Security Administration said Friday.

That shouldn’t be an issue in Colorado, where just 116,000 state residents have identification that doesn’t meet the new requirements, said Mike Dixon, senior director of the Motor Vehicle Division of the Colorado Department of Revenue. About 3.6 million Colorado residents who have been issued driver’s licenses since 2012 that comply with the new rules, so they won’t have to worry, he said.

An easy way to tell if your driver’s license meets the new criteria is by looking for a star (alone or in a circle or within a grizzly bear image) in the upper-right corner — that symbol on a license issued by any state means it complies with the 2005 Real ID Act.

That law set new standards for state identification, based on recommendations from the 9/11 Commission. The requirements apply to travelers 18 years and older.

Travelers without Real ID compliant driver’s licenses can use a military identification card or a U.S. passport or one of 12 other approved IDs, said Carrie Harmon, a spokeswoman for the Transportation Security Administration, which operates security screening checkpoints and screens checked baggage at the Colorado Springs Airport, Denver International Airport and more than 400 other U.S. airports. The agency held briefings Friday at the Springs airport and DIA.

For more information, including a list of frequently asked questions and links to other resources, go to www.tsa.gov/real-id.

