Terri Hayes, director of the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development and Visitor Center, and Leslie Lewis, executive director of the Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce, Visitors Bureau and Office of Economic Development, both received Tourism Leadership Awards from Visit Colorado Springs during the group's Tourism Awards Celebration on Thursday.
Leigh Ann Wolfe, owner of the Flying W Ranch, received the Tourism Resilience Award, while Greg Howard, former president of the Pikes Peak Chapter of the Colorado Restaurant Association, received the Community Outreach Award.
Other awards handed out Thursday included the Tourism Superhero Team Award to the El Paso County Nature Centers; the Hospitality Customer Service Award to Rick Rhody, director of catering and conference services at the Hotel Eleganté Conference Center; and the Tourism Customer Service Award to Erin Nelson, manager of guest experiences at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum.
The Gazette