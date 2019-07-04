Colorado Springs' warm Independence Day weather is turning stormy.
A National Weather Service severe thunderstorm warning for El Paso County has been extended until 5 p.m. Thursday. Areas now being affected include Ellicott, Calhan and Peyton.
Local residents have posted tweets about heavy hail north of Colorado Springs and in other areas. Reports also have been received of "ping pong ball" sized hail 6 miles east to southeast of unincorporated Falcon, the Weather Service tweets.
4:15 PM: We have reports of ping pong ball size hail 6 miles east southeast of Falcon. The storm is moving NE towards Peyton and Calhan. This is a dangerous storm. Take shelter now! #cowx— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) July 4, 2019
Take a look at the hail that came down just west of I-25 in Monument this afternoon (3:30). Storms are moving east, so I think we will be OK for fireworks tonight! pic.twitter.com/i22Gp2bZw3— Lucy Bergemann (@lucybergemann) July 4, 2019
@CReppWx #cowx #monument just now, in Monument Colorado near Dirty Woman Park pic.twitter.com/dzzAPBAl6N— Peter Tebault (@petertebault) July 4, 2019
The National Weather Service also has issued a tornado watch for El Paso County until 10 p.m. Thursday. Douglas, Jefferson, Arapahoe, Denver and Boulder counties are among the 20 counties also under the watch.
"Storms are developing quickly from Colorado Springs northward," the Weather Service tweeted. "You can expect hail and gusty winds associated with these storms. We'll continue monitoring as storms continue to develop."
