Torchy's Tacos, the fast-casual, Austin, Texas,-based chain that boasts it sells "damn good tacos," opens its first Colorado Springs restaurant Wednesday at 1358 InterQuest Parkway in the north side InterQuest Marketplace shopping center.

The restaurant will operate from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

The Springs location will be the ninth in Colorado for Torchy's, which also has restaurants in the Denver area, Boulder and Fort Collins. Founded in 2006, Torchy's has nearly 100 locations in 10 states.

A Torchy's official told The Gazette recently that the chain was attracted to Colorado Springs because of the city's strong economy and acceptance of new restaurant brands. Many Springs residents also had clamored for Torchy's to come to town after it first expanded to the state in 2016.

Torchy’s offers a variety of tacos, along with breakfast tacos, salads, burritos, quesos, sides and cocktails. The Springs restaurant, with about 4,000 square feet, will employ 85 full- and part-time people.

Torchy's will join In-N-Out Burger, Slim Chickens, Chili's, McDonald's, Omelets Etc. and several other local, regional and national restaurant brands in the fast-growing InterQuest area, which also is home to stores, hotels, entertainment venues, service-oriented businesses and hundreds of apartments.

