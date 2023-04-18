Thirty-one top aerospace organizations made progress in meeting their goal to increase the number of women and minorities working in the industry, according to data released Monday by CEOs who signed the Space Workforce 2030 pledge a year ago.

While the percentage of women in senior technical leadership posts was little changed and the percentage of women interns fell from 32.4% to 30.4%, the percentage of women and persons of color in the industry’s technical staff and percentage of persons of color among interns and senior technical leaders increased. The percentage of women and persons of color who were interns hired for permanent jobs by a company or group where they had interned also rose.

“It is exciting to see progress in year one, but there is still work to be done,” said Steve Isakowitz, CEO of The Aerospace Corp. and one of the 24 CEOs who signed the pledge a year ago (seven more have signed the pledge since then). He made the comments during a briefing at the Space Symposium about the data the 31 companies have collected on fulfilling the pledge. “We can’t fix this overnight but, by the end of the decade, we can meet this challenge.”

The group of CEOs plans to report its progress in meeting those goals annually at the Space Symposium.

Janet Grondin, CEO of Stellar Solutions, said her company has boosted hiring of women and minority candidates by giving managers incentives to interview more diverse job candidates — 50% of those interviewed in the past year were women and 50% were minorities.

“It is vital to the success of the industry that we attract a more diverse pool of applicants. People have historically made excuses about poor performance in increasing diversity. The onus is us, not the talent pool, to do this,” said Dan Jablonsky, CEO of Westminster-based Maxxar Technologies.

Melanie Stricklan, CEO of Slingshot Aerospace, said that as a young girl she was “not good at math, but I so wanted to be an astronaut. I had people who helped me,” prompting her to make a commitment to diversity when she founded the company six years ago.

The industry made the most progress during the past year in hiring its women and minority interns for permanent positions — increasing the percentage of women interns hired from 31.4% to 34.7% and boosting the percentage of interns of color from 38.9% to 42.7%. The slowest rate of improvement came in hiring women and persons of color for technical staff positions — from 17.9% to 18.5% for women and from 32.6% to 33% for persons of color.

The CEOs also pledged to sponsor programs promoting careers in science, technology, engineering and math for at least 5 million underrepresented students in kindergarten through high school. They also agreed to work with universities to increase the percentages of women and people of color receiving aerospace engineering degrees, to levels similar to other engineering programs, as well as hire at least 3,000 diverse interns by summer 2030.

The industry met all three goals — its programs promoting science, technology, engineering and math careers reached more than 5 million students, the percent of women and minority students enrolled in aerospace-related degree programs rose at both the undergraduate and graduate levels and nearly 1,000 diverse students have applied for a National Space Internship this summer. The internship program is sponsored by the companies who signed the Space Workforce 2030 pledge.

The pledge comes at a time when the space industry is facing a huge challenge in recruiting enough workers amid explosive growth, according to a study by the Space Foundation. The Colorado Springs-based nonprofit found that the population of U.S. undergraduate students in engineering and science have fallen by about 100,000 over the past five years, primarily among male students.

Tom Roeder, data analyst for the foundation, said many math students are changing majors after reaching calculus, he said. The problem could continue into the next generation of students because math scores in kindergarten through high school education fell dramatically during the pandemic.

Gazette military writer Mary Shinn contributed to this story.