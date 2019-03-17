Food companies are experimenting with autonomous delivery to reduce the high costs and headaches of door-to-door service. But the robots aren’t riding to the rescue anytime soon.
Fast-food chains and grocery stores are teaming with big car companies and tiny startups to test the idea of autonomously shuttling food to customers. During tests in Miami, Michigan and Las Vegas, Domino’s Pizza delivered more than 1,000 pies in Ford sedans plastered with signs that read “self-driving delivery test vehicle.” Venture-backed startups have dispatched a few hundred cooler-sized robots in smaller cities like Berkeley, Calif., to weave around pedestrians and deliver burritos or groceries to customers’ doorsteps.Food companies are betting that such automation can reduce delivery costs by as much as 40 percent, according to McKinsey & Co., while also helping ease a shortage of delivery drivers. The consulting firm says self-driving cars will cost more than conventional ones but will drastically cut labor costs, which account for the bulk of delivery expenses.
Broad deployment, however, is many years away, experts say. Driverless-car developers have lowered their ambitions over the past year following the fatal crash of an Uber test autonomous vehicle and persistent technical challenges. Even leaders like Waymo and General Motors’ Cruise division continue to operate with safety drivers at the wheel.
Autonomous-car delivery is likely to roll out gradually over the next decade, but widespread door-to-door robot service — a solution to what McKinsey calls the “last-10-yard” problem — is still a decade out, a report last year said.
Domino’s has paired with Ford Motor Co. to deliver pizzas in human-driven sedans outfitted to appear autonomous, complete with spinning laser-based radar. Users order through an app and track the vehicle’s location. Once curbside, a recorded voice instructs the customer to pluck the pizza from an automated rear-seat storage compartment.
The automaker — which is testing actual self-driving cars separately — is working out the delivery program’s basics, like where the vehicles would be parked and how to equip them to keep food warm or cold, said Alexandra Ford English, director of operations for Ford’s autonomous-vehicle business. “We’re making changes every day to our business model,” she said in an interview.
The companies say many customers were excited to greet the faux robot car, and some even talked to the automated voice or waved goodbye. At least one person threw in a cash tip. But some customers didn’t like having to walk to the curb for a pizza they would normally get at their door. Driverless-car startup AutoX last year discovered that some customers for its autonomous grocery deliveries didn’t like having to come to the curb or driveway and schlep the bags inside, Chief Executive Jianxiong Xiao said.
The Silicon Valley company switched its focus to prepared-food orders because people are more eager to leave the house to retrieve them, he said. Growing hostility about the power and reach of technology in everyday life is creating a challenge for the startups to make their robots — which until now have largely been confined to warehouses, factories and ports — appear nonthreatening, say venture capitalists examining the sector. The new crop of sidewalk robots is likely to face resistance from regulators and ordinary people alike.
San Francisco, for example, implemented a permit system that allows only nine sidewalk delivery robots to operate in portions of the city. State lawmakers in Washington are pushing a bill through the legislature that could require such robots to be monitored by remote human operators. Amazon, which began testing six robots in Washington in January, has opposed human-operator requirements.“You’re delving into the world of psychology,” said Steve Westly, managing director at the Westly Group, a venture firm, which passed on investing in the sector. “Robots bumping into you on the sidewalk — it’s a weird, scary, odd thing.”
Still, companies are betting on consumers like Joseph Oten, a freshman at the University of California, Berkeley, who uses a robot-delivery service, Kiwi, run by startup Kiwi Campus. He pays $14.99 a month for unlimited deliveries and orders several times a week from more than 40 local restaurant choices. Oten said Kiwi can be faster than other delivery services during rush hour, and he likes not having to tip.
Investors continue to pour money into autonomous delivery. Mountain View, Calif.-based Nuro, which produces a street-delivery vehicle for carrying food or other cargo — no people — recently received more than $900 million from Japan’s SoftBank. The vehicle tops out at 25 mph, and the service charges $5.95 for deliveries in the Scottsdale, Ariz., area from Kroger’s Fry’s Food. Nuro co-founder and president Dave Ferguson hopes to be serving an entire metropolitan market by year-end, though he wouldn’t disclose the city. The company has built six of the vehicles so far.
Toyota last year unveiled a prototype podlike autonomous delivery vehicle and is working with Pizza Hut. Mercedes-Benz parent Daimler, which is developing its own autonomous-delivery vehicles, also invested two years ago in Starship Technologies, a sidewalk-robot startup.
Starship has more than 200 small robots operating daily across several markets, including a town outside London and at George Mason University near Washington, D.C. It links with local grocery stores and fast-food companies like Dunkin’. Customers order through Starship’s app and pay $1.99 per delivery in the U.S.
Starship Chief Executive Lex Bayer, a former Airbnb executive, described the machines as “polite and cute.” He said city planners and the public will ultimately embrace small, low-speed robots sharing sidewalk space if it takes delivery cars off congested city streets.
“To have a 2-ton vehicle driving 3 miles to deliver a burrito to someone is not the most practical thing for the world,” Bayer said.