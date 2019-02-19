Three Borriello Brothers restaurants that were closed earlier this month by the Colorado Department of Revenue for failure to pay $121,570 in state sales taxes will be auctioned March 7-8.
The state agency has hired Monument-based The Schur Success Group, Auctioneers, to sell the locations to recoup the unpaid taxes. The locations will be sold separately: 229 S. 8th St. at 8:30 a.m. on March 7; 5490 Powers Center Point, Suite 180, at 1:30 p.m. on March 7; and 5180 Fontaine Blvd. in Fountain at 8:30 a.m. on March 8.
Each auction will start with a bulk bid for the entire contents of the location, and if there are no such bids, each lot will be offered individually.