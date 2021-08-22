Something you’ve done for fun might turn into a moneymaker. If your hobby becomes a business venture, there are some things you should do to stay on the good side of the IRS.
If you have decided to have a full- or part-time business, set it up properly. Think about whether you should choose a business entity. For instance, the secretary of state site can set you up as a single-member limited liability company (LLC) at very little cost, which can give you more liability protection than the business being just in your name. An attorney can give you guidance on how important this is for your particular business. With a single-member LLC, you can still incorporate your tax reporting into your personal return without the need for a separate business return.
Record-keeping for a business is very important. Report all of your income, including cash payments. You might have people tell you that cash doesn’t have to be reported on your tax return.
While it might be more difficult for the IRS to prove that you didn’t report cash payments, you still need to report them. Even if the ethics of cheating on your taxes doesn’t worry you, getting in trouble with the IRS should.
Keep good records of your expenses. The easiest way to do that is to document expenses as they happen and keep your receipts for these expenses. Paper copies are good. So are virtual records — copies in PDF format, perhaps in cloud storage. Expenses should be for a legitimate business purpose.
There might be some expenses that you had before being a business owner that are now partially or fully deductible. For instance, if you are going to use your cellphone as your business phone, you might deduct a portion of your cell charges. If you work from home and have a space you use only for your business, you may be able to take some deductions for that. Contact a tax professional for specific advice on a home office.
Making a profit from your business is important. Profit isn’t just getting paid for what you do. It’s making more money than your business expenses. New businesses sometimes lose money for a year or two. And during difficult times, a business might lose money for a year. While not specified in the Internal Revenue Code, a good rule of thumb is that a business needs to make a profit three out of every five years. If not, the IRS might consider your business a hobby. And the downside of a hobby that generates income is that you still need to report your income in a tax return and won’t be able to realize a loss.
If you do what you love, you never work for a living. But you can enjoy what you do, make money at it and still do it in a businesslike way.
Linda Leitz is a certified financial planner. She can be reached at linda@peaceofmindfin.com.