Shop owner Deb Robinson decorates the outside of La Henna Boheme Monday, April 27, 2020, where she is going to create a sanitation station with a hand sanitizer and masks for costumers entering her Manitou Springs shop when she opens on Saturday. Robinson decided not to offer curbside sales Monday with the loosened COVID-19 restrictions. Customers will be allowed inside retail stores Friday, May 1 2020, as long as they practice safe distancing. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)