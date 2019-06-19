National publications like us. Millennials like us. Now techies like us, too.
A nationwide survey of nearly 1,000 information technology professionals ranks Colorado Springs as their No. 2 most desirable place to live, after Austin, Texas, according to results released Wednesday by the Computing Technology Industry Association, a nonprofit tech industry group known as CompTIA and based in suburban Chicago.
The group’s online survey in April collected responses from IT professionals on what factors were most important in deciding where to live and, separately, where to work.
The responding techies also were given a list of 20 cities ranked previously by CompTIA as desirable tech towns. In that in-house ranking, CompTIA put Colorado Springs at No. 20. Among other attributes, it cited the Springs as having a diverse military presence that made it a natural fit for growing information technology and cybersecurity companies.
Asked to rank those 20 cities for themselves, the respondents listed Austin and Colorado Springs as the top two, followed by Seattle, Dallas and Denver.
“I love that this is a result directly from the talent pool,” said Dirk Draper, president and CEO of the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC. “This is not magazine editors doing it. It’s not folks speculating. It’s not city officials. It’s the talent pool responding to that. We’re hearing direct from folks in the industry. I think it underscores that they view Colorado Springs as a viable hub for the industry.”
In the new survey, IT professionals listed cost of living, weather/climate and commute times as the top three factors they considered in deciding where to live. Asked to consider factors that influence their choice of where to work, respondents’ top three were job security, income/salary and learning opportunities/job expertise.
Colorado Springs No. 2 listing comes on the heels of other bragging-rights rankings of the city over the past few years. Among them:
U.S. cities, led by Colorado Springs, with highest growth in millennial population from 2010 to 2015
• Last month, Colorado Springs tied with two other cities in a U.S. News & World Report ranking as the nation’s No. 1 most desirable city to live in this year. A year earlier, Colorado Springs ranked as the most desirable city on its own.
• In April, U.S. News & World Report’s separate listing of best places to live ranked Colorado Springs as No. 3 this year. In 2018, it was No. 2.
• In January, personal finance website Wallethub.com ranked Colorado Springs as the fifth-best city in which to find a job in 2019.
• A 2018 study by the Brookings Institution’s Metropolitan Policy Program showed millennials were moving to Colorado Springs at a higher rate than anywhere else in the U.S.
“Colorado Springs is thriving,” Draper said. “We’re getting attention from places like this (CompTIA), and I think it follows really nicely with U.S. News & World Report’s best-place-to-live ranking, as well.”
