A new batch of stores, restaurants and entertainment concepts are on their way for 2020.
Here's a look at some new arrivals expected in 2020:
WELCOME TO TOWN: NEWCOMERS IN 2020
• In-N-Out Burger, the California fast-food favorite with the cult-like following, announced in 2017 it was coming to Colorado and would build a patty production plant, distribution center, office building and its first restaurant in the Victory Ridge development southeast of InterQuest and Voyager parkways in Colorado Springs. Now, the time is getting closer for In-N-Out's arrival. The chain has said it will complete its distribution and production facilities in 2020 and open its restaurant late in the year.
• Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar, a seafood restaurant that opened 25 years ago in Boulder and then added locations in Denver’s LoDo, Glendale, Fort Collins and Kansas City, Mo., opens Jan. 7 in the former Il Vicino space at 11 S. Tejon St. in downtown.
• Parry’s Pizzeria & Bar, which specializes in New York-style pizza and a wide selection of craft beers, plans to will open its first Colorado Springs location in January northwest of I-25 and InterQuest Parkway.
• RoadHouse Cinemas is targeting a spring opening for its eight-screen movie theater complex in a portion of a remodeled Kmart store, northwest of Nevada Avenue and Fillmore Street.
• Crush Golf, a state-of-the-art, year-round driving range with dining and meeting facilities for golfers, families and corporate gatherings, plans to open in the summer southeast of Interstate 25 and North Gate Boulevard. Air-City360, a separate 30,000-square-foot family fun center that will include wall climbing, trampolines, an obstacle course, a toddler area and cafe, is scheduled to open nearby in the spring.
• A second SuperNova location will open in Colorado City. It's scheduled to open in February or March.
• Joe Campana, owner of several downtown bars and restaurants including The Rabbit Hole, will be opening a tiki bar at 333 Tejon St. Called The Shrunken Head, it will open early 2020.