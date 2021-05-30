We go through stages or cycles in various aspects of our lives.
Most people generally realize this in regard to our physical selves and careers. There is also a financial life cycle. There is a general accumulation stage, which includes building a financial foundation and beginning individual financial habits. Once a career is established and wealth has grown, folks are in the rapid accumulation stage of their financial life. If people have established good financial habits and built on the opportunities afforded them as their careers developed, they reach financial independence, where they don’t have to work to meet their expenses. Eventually, these financially independent people enter the conservation and distribution stages of their lives.
Philanthropy also has life stages, and the Pikes Peak Community Foundation (PPCF) supports charitable giving in each stage of financial life. Leslie Sabin, vice president of finance and operations at PPCF, gives some insight on how charitably inclined people can effectively implement their giving.
In the early life stages of giving, starting with a first adult job through age early 40s, strong feelings about values and interests begin to drive charitable desires. Intention and focus can build a foundation for lifetime giving, just as good financial habits give a foundation for broader finances. During this phase, collective giving can be effective. Organizations such as PPCF have funds that focus on broad issues such as housing, education and the environment. Individuals can donate to these funds and the effect of many donors can be more impactful than an individual’s contributions.
It’s important to verify that the organization you give your donations to in pooled funds is legitimate. The company’s philanthropy needs to be effective and their operations need to be transparent, so you can verify their accountability and oversight of funds.
Ultimately, there are tax benefits to charitable giving. But in the early accumulation financial stage, many folks don’t have enough taxable deductions to itemize.
Some people want to give directly to what they believe are good causes that are not charities. These funds, including GoFundMe pages, may have causes you want to support, but they do not have the accountability and oversight of foundations and other charities, and there is no tax deduction for donations to non-charities. You’ll need to confirm that the funds are going to the desired cause.
This stage in your financial life can include learning how to properly vet charities for the clarity of their services. Look at the portion of their budget that goes to overhead, as opposed to what goes to the causes they support. Several organizations rate the effectiveness of charities. For instance, CharityWatch (www.charitywatch.org), has a rating system for charities and endeavors. This will help you prepare for when you choose specific charities instead of pooling your charitable gifts.