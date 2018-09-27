The Anschutz Corp. has sold The Oklahoman newspaper in Oklahoma City to GateHouse Media.
The sale does not include The Broadmoor, any of its associated businesses, including The Broadmoor Pikes Peak Cog Railway, or The Gazette, which the Anschutz Corp. owns through its Clarity Media Group.
Anschutz Corp., a large umbrella company with holdings and subsidiaries in energy exploration, entertainment, real estate, news media and sports headed by Denver businessman Philip Anschutz., bought The Broadmoor, along with the other assets of Oklahoma Publishing Co., in 2011.
The transaction with New York-based GateHouse, for an undisclosed amount, will close Monday. GateHouse acquired the Pueblo Chieftain this year.
The Oklahoma Publishing Co. will separately continue its operations in hospitality, food manufacturing, mineral rights and development, transportation and real estate, said Gary Pierson, president and CEO. The hospitality properties include The Broadmoor and Sea Island Resort in Georgia.
GateHouse Media publishes 145 daily publications. It operates in more than 570 markets across 37 states, reaching more than 23 million people on a weekly basis and serving more than 220,000 business customers. GateHouse Media’s parent company is publicly traded New Media Investment Group (NEWM) of New York.
The Oklahoman, NewsOK, Big Wing and The Oklahoman Direct will extend GateHouse’s presence in Oklahoma.
“We are fortunate to own a small number of daily and weekly publications in Oklahoma, including The Journal Record in Oklahoma City. The Oklahoman not only bolsters our portfolio here, but will be among our largest newspapers in the country,” GateHouse CEO Kirk Davis said.