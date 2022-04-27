The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs is star gazing again.

The internationally known hotel and resort on the city's southwest side was awarded a five-star, top rating this week by the Forbes Travel Guide for the 62nd consecutive year as part of the publication's recognition of hotels, restaurants and spas worldwide for 2022.

The Broadmoor's five-star streak is the longest for any hotel since Forbes and its predecessor publications began the awards program in 1958.

"It's special; no other resort can claim that," said Jack Damioli, The Broadmoor's president and CEO.

Forbes also gave five stars to The Broadmoor's Penrose Room, which retained its title as the only restaurant in Colorado to receive that honor. The hotel's spa also received five stars.

In Colorado, Forbes' other five-star ratings went to the Little Nell hotel in Aspen; the Madeline Hotel and Residences in Telluride; and the Remède Spa in Aspen.

A dozen hotels, restaurants and spas around the state also received four stars, though none was in the Pikes Peak region.

"We're very fortunate," Damioli said. "Our relationship with Forbes is a unique one dating back to 1960 and we're honored to be the longest running Forbes five-star resort in the entire world. We have great pride in that, our entire team. It is something that we understand is very unique and special in this day and age."

Forbes' ratings are considered to be among the travel industry's most prestigious because they've been around for more than six decades and recognize properties on a global scale. For 2022, Forbes awarded five stars to 323 hotels, 74 restaurants and 102 spas.

To determine its ratings, Forbes Travel Guide inspectors pose as typical guests and stay at a hotel for three days and two nights, according to an explanation posted on the publication's website.

Inspectors test up to 900 objective standards — from modern-day luxuries to more traditional amenities, according to Forbes. Service accounts for 75% of a hotel’s rating, while 25% is determined by the quality of its facilities.

Last month, The Broadmoor also received a top rating of five diamonds from AAA, the nationwide travel service. The Broadmoor now has received five diamonds for 46 consecutive years; it's the only hotel worldwide to receive AAA's highest rating each year since the diamond program was launched in 1976.

The hotel's Penrose Room also remained the only restaurant in Colorado to receive five diamonds, which it's received each year since 2007.

The nearly 104-year-old Broadmoor has more than 780 rooms, suites, cottages and an estate house, golf courses, tennis courts, pools, stores and restaurants on 3,000 acres in Colorado Springs. It also has three offsite wilderness retreats that offer fishing, hiking and other outdoor activities on an additional 2,000 acres.

Also in the Pikes Peak region, The Cliff House in Manitou Springs and the Cheyenne Mountain Resort, The Mining Exchange, The Lodge at Flying Horse and The Garden of the Gods Resort and Club in Colorado Springs retained their four-diamond ratings this year from AAA.

The Cliff House Dining Room and The Summit at The Broadmoor were four-diamond restaurant winners.

The Broadmoor is owned by the Denver-based Anschutz Corp., whose Clarity Media Group owns The Gazette.