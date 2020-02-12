Talk about star power.

The Broadmoor was named a five-star winner Wednesday by the Forbes Travel Guide, the 60th straight year the hotel and resort on Colorado Springs’ southwest side has been awarded the top honor by Forbes and its predecessor publications.

The Broadmoor’s six-decade streak of five-star ratings is the longest for any property included in Forbes’ worldwide rankings.

Forbes’ 62-year-old award program is the oldest of travel publications and organizations, which makes its recognition “very special,” said Jack Damioli, The Broadmoor’s president and CEO.

“To put it into kind of modern-day terms, and I’m kind of a sports person, it’s like winning the Super Bowl for our team every year,” Damioli said.

“It’s something that’s not lost on anyone here,” he added.

“We are all very proud of this accomplishment and value it immensely and believe it has great value to our guests who are looking for a verification of the experience that they are expecting.”

The Little Nell in Aspen was the only other five-star hotel in Colorado, according to Forbes.

Forbes also gave five stars for the 11th consecutive year to The Broadmoor’s Penrose Room restaurant and the hotel’s spa; they were the only restaurant and spa in Colorado to receive five stars.

Forbes awarded four stars to 16 hotels, restaurants and spas around the state; none is in the Pikes Peak region.

Forbes Travel Guide inspectors check into hotels anonymously for at least two nights, posing as guests and paying their own way, according to the publication.

Inspectors measure hotel properties based on 900 objective standards — such as “whether a staff member greets them curbside within 30 seconds of arrival, whether clothing left around a room is folded neatly or draped and placed within immediate view after turndown service and whether the staff uniforms demonstrated exceptional design,” according to Forbes.

Three-fourths of a hotel’s score is based on service, while the other 25% is determined by the quality of its facilities.

The Broadmoor, which opened in 1918 and has played host to presidents, world leaders and celebrities, has more than 780 rooms, suites, cottages and an estate house to go with golf courses, tennis courts, pools, stores and restaurants on its 3,000-acre campus.

The hotel also has three offsite wilderness retreats that cover an additional 2,000 acres and offer fishing, hiking and other outdoor activities.

The hotel is owned by the Denver-based Anschutz Corp., whose Clarity Media Group owns The Gazette.