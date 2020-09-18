Small businesses have been called the lifeblood of the U.S. economy, but it's not easy to keep that blood moving. Only about half of small businesses are still around after five years.
But some are like the Energizer Bunny: They just keep going and going. Two family-run businesses that have become Colorado Springs landmarks — one appealing to fans of Mexican cuisine, the other beloved by those drawn to German food — celebrated their 50th anniversaries this year.
Here are their stories.
Señor Manuel Mexican Cuisine
Before Señor Manuel, there was Señor Miguel's.
Manuel and Lucy Hernandez started Señor Miguel's in Boulder with other family members in 1969. Manuel, a Mexican immigrant who went to culinary school in San Francisco, and Lucy, a Colorado native and a nurse, met in California; they moved to Boulder to be near Lucy's family.
A year after launching Señor Miguel's, though, Manuel and Lucy left it in the other family members' hands and moved to Colorado Springs to start another restaurant.
"They just felt it was a better decision for the family," says their daughter, Mika Hernandez. "They had things they wanted to do; they wanted to be a bit more independent."
They opened the doors to Señor Manuel Mexican Cuisine, 4660 N. Nevada Ave., on Aug. 29, 1970.
There have been additions to the building and tweaks to the menu over the 50 years, but not a lot else has changed, Mika says.
That's perhaps one of the reasons Señor Manuel has attracted such a loyal base of customers and stayed in business all these years, she says.
"I think the consistency is a big thing. We were taught and trained how he (her father) wanted things done, and that's what we did. We followed his legacy."
Her parents made a good team, she says. "Dad was the idea man and Mom was the reins." The two died just 15 days apart in 2016 after 54 years of marriage.
"They were always together," says Mika, who now runs and owns the business with her brother Mark.
It's a business, of course, that they grew up in.
"They started us off peeling potatoes in the kitchen and dishwashing," say Mika, who also remembers waiting tables at the tender age of 6. Mark now runs the kitchen and is the main chef; Mika runs the front of the house. "I like to be with people," she says.
The chicken enchilada is among the most popular dishes, she says, along with the chile mondongo, heralded on the menu as "Manuel's most coveted recipe." Fajitas, which were not on the original menu, are another popular item. Pan-fried tacos used to be a favorite item and are again, having enjoyed a resurgence, Mika says.
Señor Manuel had already added the Uber Eats and Grubhub delivery services before the pandemic, which Mika said made the transition easier when the governor's stay-at-home order aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 closed restaurants' dine-in service.
Still, it has been a difficult year, with current restrictions limiting the number of customers inside. "Every time they change a mandate, you're essentially launching a new business," Mika says. "There are a lot of costs in the paper products we have to use and the to-go containers."
With help from the government's Paycheck Protection Protection, though, she hasn't had to lay anyone off. "I'm very proud of that." But she worries about the future — about the lack of more assistance, about an increase in the minimum wage coming, about rising food costs.
"I hope we will be able to stay strong enough to proceed," she says."
She finds strength from the longtime customers who have stuck with Señor Manuel throughout the recent turmoil. "It's been amazing," says Mika, in tears. "They've been very generous."
It's those people, those customers, who keep her going. "They're why you do it," she says. "And also to keep Dad's dream alive."
Wimberger's Old World Bakery & Delicatessen
You can thank Gisela Wimberger's longing for the rye bread of her homeland for the establishment of Wimberger's Old World Bakery & Delicatessen.
Gisela and Robert Wimberger immigrated from Germany to the United States — with a brief stay in Canada — in the 1950s; they settled in Colorado Springs after a trip out west brought them to the area, which reminded Robert a bit of his home in Bavaria. A baker, he was earning a living making cakes for Target when Gisella expressed a hunger for German breads. (As Wimberger's website notes, bread, or "brot," is a significant part of German cuisine.)
"That's how this whole thing got started," said Uli Wimberger, the couple's daughter-in-law, who now owns and runs the business. "My mother-in-law missed German bread."
Robert bought a small bakery on West Colorado Avenue in 1970 and started a wholesale business selling German rye bread. Two years later, the business moved to its current home at 2321 Bott Ave., where over the years it has expanded in size and inventory.
Just as Gisela's hunger for rye bread helped launched the business, Uli's longing for pretzel rolls from Germany led to husband Randy adding those to the lineup; they became a favorite item. Uli and Randy also added the deli part of the business in 1990 — a tiny operation at first — and expanded it in 2003.
In addition to the storefront, Wimberger's delivers to the area's military bases, to restaurants such as Edelweiss and to other businesses — including, at least before the pandemic, a large number of brewers, Uli said. She credits Wimberger's authenticity — "We still make things the old-fashioned way" — and a "very loyal" customer base for the company's longevity.
Randy and Uli ran the business after Robert died in 1991; they became owners after Gisela died on Thanksgiving Day in 2009.
Early last year, Randy died in a traffic accident. Despite that loss, Uli says she never had any doubt that she would keep the business going.
"I like what I do. I enjoy it. ... It's like your baby."
She acknowledges, though, that "it's a little rough right now" because of the pandemic, which curtailed plans for a 50th anniversary celebration in June.
"I didn't think this was going to last so long," she says. "I wish I could see an end to it."
She's been able to keep her 17 employees, but business has taken a hit as she has closed the deli area to foot traffic. Instead, people come to a window to order, which means no browsing and thus no "impulse shopping," Uli notes.
Still, business is brisk enough on Saturdays that customers are urged to order ahead — and don't expect anyone to necessarily have time to pick up the phone on Saturday mornings. Wimberger's rye bread and rolls continue to be the big sellers, Uli says; pastries have also become increasingly popular.
"Since the pandemic, we have increased our sweets like you wouldn't believe. I think you feel better when you have something sweet to eat."