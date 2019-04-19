The Hacienda Colorado restaurants have a new owner. Uncle Julio’s Mexican from Scratch, a Texas-based chain, has acquired Hacienda Colorado and its six Front Range locations, including one in the University Village Colorado shopping center in Colorado Springs. Hacienda Colorado opened its first location in 1998.
Hacienda Colorado specializes in Mexican fare, which it calls "Mountain Mex" — traditional recipes with a "Rocky Mountain twist." Uncle Julio's, founded in 1986 and with 35 locations in 10 states, doesn't plan significant menu changes at Hacienda Colorado, Tom Vogel, CEO of Uncle Julio's, said via email. Hacienda Colorado's name also will remain unchanged.
"We’re looking forward to adding a few Uncle Julio’s signature items into the mix, like our Tableside Guacamole that we just started serving in Hacienda Colorado restaurants this week," Vogel said. "We plan to add a few more signature items in the coming months as well."
