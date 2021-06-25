A Texas real estate company wants to bring an urban-style development to the heart of Colorado Springs' suburban north side.
Stillwater Capital of Dallas has proposed what it calls Downtown Flying Horse — a 67.4-acre, mixed-use residential and commercial project that would become part of the upscale Flying Horse development, which covers nearly 1,600 acres mostly southwest of Colorado 83 and North Gate Boulevard.
Classic Cos., one of the Springs' largest homebuilders and real estate companies, has developed the sprawling Flying Horse project over nearly 20 years. It boasts six- and seven-figure homes, a golf course, The Lodge at Flying Horse boutique hotel, a private club, high-end steakhouse and other amenities, along with a handful of commercial uses that include a 7-Eleven and Josh & John's ice cream store.
Downtown Flying Horse would introduce a more "intense" land use to the development, according to a proposal recently submitted to city planners by Stillwater and Classic. It would be built on Flying Horse's far south end — northwest of Colorado 83 and New Life Drive and west of the future extension of Powers Boulevard.
As envisioned, Downtown Flying Horse would include a hotel with up to 250 rooms, as much as 50,000 square feet of meeting space and two to three restaurants, according to the proposal submitted to the city by Stillwater and Classic.
The project also would feature up to 1,500 residences, with a mix of apartments and attached single-family housing, which generally refers to townhomes and condominiums; 800,000 square feet of offices; and 90,000 to 300,000 square feet of commercial uses, such as a grocery.
Some buildings would be designed with ground floor commercial spaces and upper floor residential units — a common feature of older downtowns. Those buildings would line a two-lane road that would serve as Downtown Flying Horse's primary, internal travel route.
A focal point of the project would be 3.5 acres of open space, to be surrounded by the hotel, restaurants, offices and residences, the proposal shows.
The mix of uses in a relatively small area conjures up images of a more dense, urban-like project, based on the descriptions in the Stillwater and Classic proposal. Yet its location on Flying Horse's southern tip would be far from many of the development's posh homes.
"The site is located at the intersection of two major roads where intense land use is appropriate," the proposal says.
"The proposed development will create a new urban neighborhood focused on a flagship hotel with supporting commercial, mixed-use and urban residential land use."
Neither Stillwater nor Classic Cos. officials could be reached for comment.
Flying Horse has been one of the city's more successful upscale developments over the last several years, prompting Classic to expand the brand.
The company now is developing Flying Horse North, a similar high-end project in unincorporated Black Forest north of the Springs. Flying Horse North also will have luxury homes, a golf course and other amenities. Classic also developed University Park and Indigo Ranch, among other Colorado Springs-area residential communities.
Classic also is redeveloping the Springs Ranch Golf Club on the city's east side into The Greenways at Sand Creek, a residential community where Stillwater Capital plans a 330-unit apartment complex.
Stillwater Capital develops, underwrites, acquires, manages and sources a wide range of real estate projects, according to its website. Its projects, most of which are in Texas, include apartments, a mixed-use development anchored by the headquarters of the Professional Golfers' Association of America, office complexes and an entertainment center.