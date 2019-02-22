Independent Bank will close eight branches in Colorado, including one at 3216 W. Colorado Ave. on Colorado Springs' west side, the suburban Dallas-based bank group said Friday. The location's last day will be May 31.
Two branches also will close in Loveland, along with single locations in Castle Rock, Englewood, Fort Collins, Greeley and Littleton. Independent Bank also will close four Texas branches.
"The proposed changes are expected to reduce overlap of brick-and-mortar operations, while keeping the organization well-positioned to support existing customers and future growth," according to an Independent Bank news release.
Independent Bank will continue to operate Colorado Springs locations at 501 N. Tejon St., 155 Lake Ave. and 440 Chapel Hills Drive.