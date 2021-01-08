It didn't come with the fanfare of In-N-Out, but Tesla Motors opened its Colorado Springs sales and service center Monday at 1323 Motor City Drive surrounded by the city's largest collection of auto dealers.
Tesla hasn't responded to calls or emails about the dealership, but customers Friday were speaking with sales staff and service advisors were awaiting those seeking repairs or maintenance. The sales center not only included vehicles but also Tesla's solar energy and battery equipment. The center allows consumers to see, test drive and buy Tesla vehicles and products and get a variety of service for their Tesla vehicles.
The company also operates showrooms in Littleton and Superior and inside the Cherry Creek and Park Meadows malls in the Denver area as well as nearly 140 showrooms in 31 states.