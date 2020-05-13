Bulgaria-based outsourcing firm Tek Experts said it wants to add at least 50 people to its 550-employee Colorado Springs operation.
The company said the new hires will receive remote training and work from home during the coronavirus pandemic. The positions are full time with health insurance, paid time off, sick leave and flexible work schedules. Tek Experts provides technical and customer support to technology companies worldwide.
The jobs are listed at www.tek-experts.com/en-us/tek-experts-usa-jobs-in-colorado-springs.