Tattered Cover, Colorado's largest independent bookstore, is "planning on opening" its Colorado Springs location at 10 a.m. Wednesday, a store representative said to a crowd of around 20 awaiting the store's original scheduled opening on Tuesday.

The representative said the store's interior is still being set up and is not yet ready for visitors.

The Colorado Springs location at 112 N. Tejon St. is the bookstore's first expansion outside the Denver metro area and will include 75,000 books, a bar and cafe, an event space and a kids area.

The store is set to initially operate 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. However, the store anticipates expanding hours to earlier in the morning to capitalize on morning coffee drinkers, according to manager Leah Guest.

Tattered Cover has seven other locations and three satellite stores at the Denver International Airport. The Colorado Springs store will have 15 employees between sales clerks and baristas.