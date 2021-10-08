Tattered Cover, Colorado’s largest locally owned bookstore, is expanding beyond the Denver metro area for the first time — to downtown Colorado Springs.

The 8,000-square-foot store is slated to open in 2022 at 112 N. Tejon St., a news release announced Friday.

The store will feature an extensive selection of books from bestselling and independently published authors, a cafe, kids zone and more.

“We are pleased to welcome Tattered Cover to Downtown Colorado Springs,” Mayor John Suthers said in the release. “It’s an iconic brand in Colorado that will attract residents and visitors alike, who can also enjoy all the other amenities downtown has to offer.”

