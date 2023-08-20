If you think back to the beginning of 2020 when the pandemic first hit, you may remember hearing a lot about the sudden surge in worker productivity. The general consensus was that workers were working more hours from home dedicating the time they used to spending getting ready for work and commuting to and from work instead to actual work, typically at their home computers.

This elevated level of worker productivity was considered a positive externality of the pandemic.

However, as the pandemic wore on and remote and hybrid work continued, worker productivity went up and down somewhat unpredictably. When it was down, skeptics said workers were goofing off during work hours due to remote and hybrid work.

Meanwhile, many workers, particularly parents and other caregivers hailed the flexibility of remote and hybrid work and better work-life balance overall. But does that mean there is necessarily a tradeoff between worker productivity and work-life balance?

The reality is that worker productivity is notoriously difficult to measure and always has been. For some industries like manufacturing, it’s not that hard to measure as you can take the value and number of widgets produced and divide by the number of worker hours. But as you get into the service sector, measurement becomes more difficult.

Sign up for free: Gazette Business Receive a weekly roundup of business news around El Paso County. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Also, the value of worker productivity is higher in higher skilled industries like engineering and of course, economics! So, worker productivity looked artificially high especially in the early parts of the pandemic because the lower-paid, lower-skilled service sectors like hotels and restaurants shut down.

By contrast, as those service-related industries slowly came back, productivity looked artificially low. Hence, the distortions of the pandemic caused the measurement of worker productivity to be particularly volatile.

Now, as the dust has settled, economists can see that worker productivity is at about historical trend levels of around 1% per year. In fact, in the first half of 2023, worker productivity is a bit higher at a 1.3% annualized rate. Undoubtedly, this is part of the reason U.S. economic growth is holding up better than expected despite inflation and higher interest rates. And keep in mind that remote and hybrid work is still very much at play with national badge swiping data and other in-person counts showing office occupancy at about half of what it was pre-pandemic.

Another promising piece of data is that artificial intelligence is likely to further boost productivity much like the internet and personal computing did during the 1990s. This is where American investments in innovation, and the concomitant increases in worker productivity can be a huge comparative advantage.